India’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 1000-mark, 31,332 cases so far

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 09:04 IST

India on Wednesday morning reported more than 1000 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the number of infected people jumped to 31,332, the Union health ministry data showed.

The country saw 1897 new cases of Covid-19 and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours as 827 people were also cured or discharged in the same period, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am.

Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to report some of the biggest spikes even while under a lockdown that has kept people mostly indoors amid strict restrictions.

The two states have a doubling rate for infections at 8.3 days and 8.8 days respectively. The overall doubling rate for the country is 10.8 days, down from 4 days at the beginning of the month.

Globally, there are 3,114,659 people who have been infected and 217,153 of them have died due to the respiratory illness.