India records 74,300 Covid-19 cases, 918 deaths in a day; over 6 million people recover

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 09:42 IST

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India increased to 7,053,806 after the country recorded 74,383 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry update on Sunday. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 reached 108,334 after 918 fresh fatalities in the said period.

India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of Covid-19 cases after the US, and at the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to John Hopkins data.

On Sunday morning, India crossed the landmark of over 60-lakh Covid-19 recoveries, as more and more people are getting cured of the virus, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also said that the five states have the maximum caseload in the country and also contributed to more than half of the total recoveries. The five states are - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state in the country, has 12,29,339 recoveries. While in Karnataka, 5,61,610 people have recovered so far.

Kerala has 1,75,304 recoveries and is followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 6,91,040 and 5,91,811 recoveries respectively.

In terms of daily testing, India tested 10,78,544 samples for Covid-19 on Saturday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Twitter.

So far the country has conducted more than 8.68 million tests.