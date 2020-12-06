e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week

India’s daily Covid-19 cases remain below 40,000 for a week

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,69,86,575 samples have been tested up to December 5 with 11,01,063 samples being tested on Saturday.

india Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:21 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, new Delhi
The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 91,00,792 and the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 91,00,792 and the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. (HT Photo)
         

India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 9.6 million and the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease crossed 9.1 million pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent, according to the Union health ministry on Sunday. The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 96,44,222 with 36,011 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours and the death toll crossed to 140,000 after 482 new fatalities in the same period, data from the ministry showed.

The 482 new fatalities include 95 from Maharashtra, 77 from Delhi, 49 from West Bengal, 32 from Kerala, 25 from Haryana, 24 from Punjab, 23 from Uttar Pradesh, 21 from Chhattisgarh and 20 from Rajasthan. The health ministry repeated that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 91,00,792 and the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. There are 403,248 active Covid-19 cases in the country which comprises 4.18 per cent of the total caseload, data showed. The ministry said that for the past eight days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2-million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5. It went past 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29 and surpassed 9 million on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,69,86,575 samples have been tested up to December 5 with 11,01,063 samples being tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

tags
top news
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
LIVE: India records over 36,000 new Covid-19 cases, 482 deaths
LIVE: India records over 36,000 new Covid-19 cases, 482 deaths
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In