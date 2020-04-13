For Dharavi’s sanitation problems, K VijayRaghavan pitches for some frugal solutions

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 21:49 IST

The country’s top scientist’s team has come up with a ‘do it yourself’ hand wash station that could be used in densely-populated neighborhoods such as Dharavi to raise the sanitation bar. This one is operated by foot and can be assembled by community volunteers and authorities using affordable and locally available material even during the lockdown’s supply-chain challenges.

These foot-operated hand wash stations not only reduce the chance of transmission of disease by eliminating direct contact with potentially high-infection areas but also reduce the amount of water used to wash hands, the office of Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan said in a statement on Monday.

“Our densely populated places, Dharavi is but one example that needs special attention. The manual, put together by the team at the PSA’s office, brings out how frugal but effective tools can have disproportionate positive impact,” K VijayRaghavan said. He urged community leaders, NGOs and corporate houses to take up to implement such solutions.

Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s biggest slum cluster, has already reported 49 Covid-19 cases. Five of them have died. Given how the residents of Dharavi are short on space and basic amenities, there has been a lurking concern that the highly contagious disease could spread rapidly prompting the state to bring in hundreds of reserve police personnel to enforce the lockdown and social distancing norms.

The sprawl of shanties spread across 240-hectare is home to 8,50,000 people. At a population density of 66,000 people per square kilometre, it is one of Mumbai’s most congested spaces.

A set of guidelines issued by VijayRaghavan’s office on Monday said some basic steps would, with precautions and measures, help control the spread of Covid-19 in such densely populated areas where toilets, washing or bathing facilities are shared.

The statement by VijayRaghavan’s office said installing permanent foot-operated stations in public and community toilets encourage people to wash their hands and, yet reduce water use. Chlorinating the water dispensed at such stations would add additional effectiveness and should be considered, it said.

The guidelines also outline good toilet practices to maintain sanitation and hygiene in communities. It also underscores simple measures such as the need to always wear face-covers and footwear in the toilet, washing hands immediately after use and maintaining social-distancing. Disinfectants to keep public areas and homes clean and sanitised have also been detailed.