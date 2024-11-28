India seeks ‘scope’, ‘principles’ of treaty on plastic phase-out

India has called upon UN member states to develop a clear scope and principle for the new legally binding instrument on phasing out plastic pollution, currently being negotiated during the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in South Korea’s Busan. The Indian delegation said the new instrument must draw the mandate on scope from the resolution adopted by fifth session of United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) in 2022, in order to address plastic pollution.(HT Print)

“This would allow the new treaty to be effective and workable at the international level,” the Indian delegation said at the event, which is being held from November 25 to December 1. “There should not be any overlap with mandates of other multilateral environmental agreements such as Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions and international bodies like World Trade Organization. Such an approach would allow to focus negotiations on the areas, not covered under already existing any international instrument or body, specifically with reference to addressing plastic pollution.”

In its statement, the Indian delegation also emphasized the need for the new international legally binding instrument to be understood, acted upon, implemented, reported and evaluated, following the principles of the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development.

“Special emphasis was laid on the principles common but differentiated responsibilities, national circumstances, priorities and capabilities of developing countries, right to development and in consistency with international agreements or instruments,” they said.

On Thursday, delegates met in four contact groups throughout the day and into the evening to find convergence on text to be included in the instrument, the Earth Negotiations Bulletin of the International Institute of Sustainable Development said.

The Russian Federation then introduced their submission on definitions on terms including plastics, plastic products, microplastics, and plastic pollution. This proposal received support from some delegations as a good starting point.

However, other countries’ definitions exclude mention of microplastics and other leakages. Many also highlighted that the definition of microplastics excludes “intentionally added microplastics”. Divergence also emerged on the agreed dimensions of microplastics, with many delegations considering their size to be below 5mm.

Delegations also shared opposing views about defining plastic pollution and plastic waste.

HT reported on November 27 that India circulated a proposal for the financial arrangement to implement a global legally binding instrument on phasing out plastic pollution. India’s proposal suggests that parties under the agreement shall establish a mechanism for providing financial and technical assistance, including the transfer of technologies to developing countries from developed countries.