India sees 2,202 new Covid-19 cases, 11% lower than yesterday

India saw a decline of 11.4% in its fresh Covid-19 infections, with as many as 2,202 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally to 43,123,801, the Union health ministry's data showed on Monday. In the 24-hour period before that, the country's daily tally stood at 2,487.

Monday's bulletin also showed that India added 27 new fatalities to its related toll, taking the total deaths to 524,241. There were 2,550 recoveries as well, with the cumulative number of such cases rising to 42,582,243; total active cases, meanwhile, stood at 17,317, a reduction of 375 from the previous bulletin.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases account for 98.74 per cent, 1.22 per cent and 0.04 per cent of the overall caseload, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate were recorded at 0.74 per cent and 0.59 per cent, respectively. Also, in the last 24 hours, 297,242 samples were tested for the viral illness; overall, more than 840 million tests have been conducted thus far.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, as many as 310,218 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered; with this, a total of 1.91 billion doses have been administered since January 16 last year, when the nationwide inoculation drive commenced.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 613 daily infections and three deaths, while the corresponding figures for Maharashtra were 255 and one. Mumbai, Maharashtra's capital and the country's financial giant, accounted for 151 of the state's new cases and the lone death.

