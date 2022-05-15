Maharashtra logs 255 Covid-19 cases, one death; Mumbai reports 151 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 255 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,80,840 and the toll to 1,47,855, the state health department said.
A total of 175 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries in the state to 77,31,467 so far, the department said in a statement, adding that Maharashtra is now left with 1,518 active cases. With 22,469 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,05,59,971.
The state recovery rate is 98.10 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent. The single Covid-19 fatality was reported from Mumbai, which logged 151 new cases. Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 10,60,692 and the death toll at 19,566.
Mumbai division reported 191 cases, taking the total number of cases in the region to 22,36, 066, while the overall Covid-19 death toll is 39,836. Nashik division reported seven cases, Pune division 43, Kolhapur division four, Latur division and Akola division 2 cases.
Nagpur division logged six cases. Aurangabad division did not report any fresh case. The Covid-19 figures in Maharashtra as follows: Covid-19 tally: 78,80,840, death toll 1,47,855, recoveries 77,31,467, active cases 1,518, total tests 8,05,59,971, tests today 22,469.
-
Ranas threaten to recite Hanuman Chalisa at BKC
Mumbai Throwing yet another challenge to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Shiv Sena, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana threatened to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' in public at the Bandra Kurla Complex, where Thackeray held a public meeting on Saturday. However, they did not specify when they would conduct the recitation. The Ranas also taunted Thackeray for allegedly diluting his commitment to Hindutva for the sake of power.
-
Mundka fire: Building owner enjoyed protection from BJP leaders, claims AAP
The AAP on Sunday held the BJP responsible for the death of 27 people in Mundka fire incident, alleging that the "illegal industrial activities" were going on in the building as its owner Manish Lakra enjoyed protection from the saffron party leaders. Lakra was arrested on Sunday in connection with the massive fire, two days after the incident. In 2019, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak said, a Supreme Court-appointed committee sealed the building.
-
Sanskriti University convocation: UP deputy CM assures students of better job opportunities
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak assured students that now there are better job opportunities for them as no foul practices are allowed under the BJP regime in the state. Pathak was addressing the students and faculty members during the Sanskriti University convocation in Mathura on Saturday. Pathak was accompanied by the minister for higher education Yogendra Upadhaya, and the chairman of the state higher education council Girish Chandra Tripathi.
-
Meja sanctuary: Forest dept on alert to protect Prayagraj blackbucks
Alarmed over an incident in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh where three cops were killed in firing by blackbuck poachers, the forest department in Prayagraj has alerted its staff at the blackbuck sanctuary at Chand Khamaria and Mahuli areas of Meja in trans-Yamuna. There are around 13 hectares of forest area in Meja, bordering Madhya Pradesh. Half a dozen watchtowers are used to keep an eye on the forest area and the movement of blackbucks.
-
Two arrested for trying to siphon off ₹78 lakh by forging MLA’s cheque
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for an alleged attempt to dupe Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary from Sewri constituency. The accused allegedly tried to transfer ₹78 lakh from the Sena leader's bank account by using a bogus cheque with his forged signature. The accused have been identified as Suketu Rameshchandra Dave, 47, a resident of Ahmadabad and Jayesh Chandrakant Shah, 54, a resident of Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics