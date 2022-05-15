Delhi records 613 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 2.74%

The national capital on Sunday recorded a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, with 613 new infections in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin statement read. Delhi recorded three more deaths due to the contagious virus, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent.



On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 673 infections and four fatalities, the highest single day death figures in two months. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.

With 613 fresh cases reported on Sunday, the national capital's Covid tally increased to 19,00,358 while the death toll mounted to 26,195. A total of 22,366 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

The Covid-19 infection count in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14.

The Delhi government had reinforced the fine of ₹500 for those not wearing masks in public. This came months after the AAP government removed all restrictions after the cases declined.

