Delhi records 613 fresh Covid-19 cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 2.74%
The national capital on Sunday recorded a marginal dip in Covid-19 cases, with 613 new infections in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin statement read. Delhi recorded three more deaths due to the contagious virus, while the positivity rate stood at 2.74 per cent.
On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 673 infections and four fatalities, the highest single day death figures in two months. It had logged three Covid deaths on March 7 and four fatalities due to the disease on March 4.
With 613 fresh cases reported on Sunday, the national capital's Covid tally increased to 19,00,358 while the death toll mounted to 26,195. A total of 22,366 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.
The Covid-19 infection count in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14.
The Delhi government had reinforced the fine of ₹500 for those not wearing masks in public. This came months after the AAP government removed all restrictions after the cases declined.
Out of 255 new cases in state, city reports 151
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 255 new Covid cases and one death on Sunday. Currently, the tally of active cases is going up and has increased to 1,518 after 175 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours The positivity rate recorded on Sunday is 1.13 % as a total of 22,469 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 151 fresh Covid infections and one death on Sunday, taking the total cases tally to 1,060,692.
4,459 Ludhiana students appear for government scholarship exams
Out of a total 5,586 students eligible for the scholarship exams, a total of 4,459 students appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) on Sunday. The three-hour exam was conducted at 21 centres across the district between 10 am to 1 pm. Officials said while 1,679 boys appeared for the exams, 2,780 girls took the scholarship exams. A total of 1,127 students were absent in the district.
Poor village women in UP’s Meerut eke out a living and how
Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns. However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.
Fadnavis kicks off BJP’s campaign for civic body polls
Mumbai Lashing out at former ally Shiv Sena for abandoning Hindutva for the sake of power, leader of the opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the civic polls and called on the people to vote out the Sena from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Fadnavis was speaking at a convention of Hindi-speakers in Goregaon on Sunday.
Cash, valuables stolen from 7 flats in Patna
Cash and valuables worth lakhs were allegedly stolen from seven flats at Hope Shivalik apartment located in Patna's Anandpuri area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said. According to police, the incident occurred between 1 am to 2am. As per locals, the theft came to light at around 5.30 am when a milk man came to the apartment.
