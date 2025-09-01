India sends aid to Afghanistan after earthquake kills over 800 people

NEW DELHI: India on Monday dispatched relief materials to Afghanistan to help victims of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 800 people, even as external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to assess the situation and pledge more aid. Civil defence workers, locals, and army soldiers prepare to evacuate injured victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds and destroyed numerous villages in eastern Afghanistan, in Mazar Dara, Kunar province, on Sept. 1 (AP)

The magnitude 6 earthquake struck just before midnight local time in eastern Afghanistan, causing widespread destruction in Kunar province, which was at the epicentre. The Taliban said more than 800 people were killed and upwards of 2,000 injured, with entire villages destroyed and roads blocked by landslides.

“Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake,” Jaishankar said on social media.

Jaishankar said India has delivered 1,000 family tents in Kabul and the Indian mission sent 15 tonnes of food items to Kunar. “Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow [Tuesday]. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow at the loss of lives and said in a social media post: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult hour, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and relief to those affected.”

While 800 people were reported dead and more than 2,000 injured in Kunar province, another nine deaths were reported from Nangarhar province, Taliban officials said. There were also reports of scores of people being injured in Nangarhar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces.

The casualty figures are expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas, the Taliban officials said. Rescuers were facing difficulties in accessing remote valleys and immediate needs included medical support, rescue equipment, shelter, food, and clean water, field hospitals and heavy machinery for rubble clearance, they said.

The earthquake caused the most destruction in Chawkay, Nurgal, Shigal and Manogai districts of Kunar province. Entire villages in Kunar’s Mazar Valley were reportedly buried under landslides. Severe damage was also reported from Nangarhar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces.

Rescue teams from the public health ministry were deployed to the affected regions with ambulances, medical staff, and supplies. Helicopters were airlifting the injured from inaccessible areas.