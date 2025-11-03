India sends relief material, tonnes of medicine to quake-hit Afghanistan

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to Afghanistan’s foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences over the devastating earthquake that struck the northern provinces of Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan.
“Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.
The minister said Indian relief material for the quake-hit communities is already being handed over, with additional consignments of medicines expected to reach soon.
He also noted that during the talks, the two “discussed progress in our bilateral relationship” since Muttaqi's visit to India. Jaishankar said he “welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan” and “appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation.”
The impoverished nation, already reeling from years of conflict, often struggles to mount an effective response to natural disasters, especially in remote areas.
In August, another quake in eastern Afghanistan claimed over 2,200 lives.
Taliban acknowledges India’s humanitarian aid
The Taliban government, in a statement on Sunday, acknowledged India’s continued humanitarian assistance, announcing that New Delhi had donated over 16 tonnes of anti-vector-borne disease medicines and diagnostic kits.
A spokesperson for the Taliban said the donation is “part of India's continued commitment to supporting the health sector in Afghanistan.”
In a series of posts on X, the spokesperson said, “The government of India has extended a significant gesture of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by gifting over 16 tonnes of anti-vector-borne disease medicines and diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).”
The Taliban said the supplies would bolster Afghanistan’s capacity to combat diseases such as malaria, dengue, and leishmaniasis, which pose serious public health challenges across several regions.
The country’s ministry of public health “expressed deep appreciation to the Government of India for its timely and valuable assistance,” calling it a crucial step toward improving health infrastructure and disease control in vulnerable communities.
The spokesperson added that through this act, India had once again proved to be a “reliable partner” in promoting humanitarian assistance and regional cooperation.