India sends relief material, tonnes of medicine to quake-hit Afghanistan

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to Afghanistan’s foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences over the devastating earthquake that struck the northern provinces of Balkh, Samangan, and Baghlan. EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences, assures continued support after Afghanistan earthquake (File Photo/AFP)

“Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The minister said Indian relief material for the quake-hit communities is already being handed over, with additional consignments of medicines expected to reach soon.

He also noted that during the talks, the two “discussed progress in our bilateral relationship” since Muttaqi's visit to India. Jaishankar said he “welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan” and “appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation.”

The developments came after a 6.3 magnitude powerful earthquake hit northern Afghanistan before dawn on Monday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 640 others, 25 of them critically, Associated Press quoted officials as saying.

The impoverished nation, already reeling from years of conflict, often struggles to mount an effective response to natural disasters, especially in remote areas.

In August, another quake in eastern Afghanistan claimed over 2,200 lives.

Taliban acknowledges India’s humanitarian aid The Taliban government, in a statement on Sunday, acknowledged India’s continued humanitarian assistance, announcing that New Delhi had donated over 16 tonnes of anti-vector-borne disease medicines and diagnostic kits.

A spokesperson for the Taliban said the donation is “part of India's continued commitment to supporting the health sector in Afghanistan.”

In a series of posts on X, the spokesperson said, “The government of India has extended a significant gesture of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan by gifting over 16 tonnes of anti-vector-borne disease medicines and diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).”