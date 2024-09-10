India slams terror, pushes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

India on Monday condemned acts of terrorism and hostage-taking and expressed deep pain at the continuing death of civilians in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar backing calls for an early ceasefire. External affairs minister S Jaishankar at the India-Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh on Monday. (PTI)

The conflict in Gaza figured in the maiden India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers meeting in Riyadh, which adopted a joint action plan to bolster collaboration in areas such as trade, security, energy, and food security as part of New Delhi’s outreach to key West Asian powers.

While discussing international and regional issues, Jaishankar described the situation in Gaza as “understandably our foremost concern”. He reiterated India’s principled and consistent position based on an immediate cessation of hostilities and efforts to find a two-state solution.

“While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians,” he said. “Any response must take into account the principles of humanitarian law. We support a ceasefire as soon as possible.”

Noting that India has “consistently stood for a resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-state solution”, he said New Delhi has contributed to building Palestinian institutions and capacities, provided humanitarian relief and increased support to UNRWA.

Jaishankar co-chaired the ministerial meeting for strategic dialogue with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and foreign minister of Qatar, which currently holds the presidency of the GCC ministerial council. The meeting was attended by foreign ministers of the six GCC member states and the GCC secretary general, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

The joint action plan for 2024-2028 includes joint activities in trade, security, health, agriculture and food security, transportation, energy and culture, the external affairs ministry said in a statement. The meeting decided more areas of cooperation can be included later in the plan based on mutual consensus.

The GCC, Jaishankar said, has vital significance for New Delhi as the region constitutes the “extended neighbourhood” of India. He thanked the GCC members for taking care of the large Indian diaspora living in their countries. Jaishankar and his counterparts emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in a wide range of areas, the statement said.

The Indian government has focused on improving ties with all members of the GCC, which collectively host nearly nine million Indian citizens and are key suppliers of crude oil and gas. The GCC includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Jaishankar pointed to the significance of the India-GCC strategic partnership and said collaborative initiatives in trade, investment, infrastructure development, and people-to-people ties bolster economic growth within West Asia and India and contribute to a more stable and prosperous global economy.

He also pointed to the close link between security and progress. “Progress and prosperity require its concomitant – security – to also be stronger…In a world polarised by conflict and tension, we share a commitment to global peace, security, and stability,” he said.

While the GCC is a cornerstone of global energy supply, India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets. “Much of the future demand is going to come from us. Our deeper collaboration will help in stabilising markets, driving innovation and enhancing energy security,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar held several bilateral meetings with his GCC counterparts and other leaders visiting Riyadh for related meetings. He met Brazil’s foreign minister Mauro Vieira and discussed G20, Brics and the Ukraine conflict. At a meeting with Kuwaiti foreign minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Jaishankar discussed ways to take forward bilateral ties through an early meeting of the bilateral joint commission.

During a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan, Jaishankar took stock of progress in the bilateral relationship and shared perspectives on global and regional issues. “Look forward to welcoming him in India,” he said on X.

Jaishankar also met Bahrain’s foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Omani foreign minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, and Qatari foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Regional developments, such as the Israel-Hamas conflict, figured in most of these meetings.

...