India slips two positions to 53rd spot in EIU’s Democracy Index
ndia slipped two places to 53rd position in the 2020 Democracy Index’s global ranking, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit, which said the “democratic backsliding” by authorities and “crackdowns” on civil liberties has led to a further decline in the country’s ranking.
However, India is ranked higher than most of its neighbouring countries. India’s overall score fell from 6.9 in 2019 to 6.61 in the Index that provides a snapshot of the current state of democracy worldwide for 167 countries. “With mounting pressure on India’s democratic norms, India’s score fell from a peak of 7.92 in 2014 to 6.61 in 2020 and its global ranking slipped from 27th (in 2014) to 53rd as a result of democratic backsliding” under the current regime, The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) said.
Also read: Centre defends police use of tear gas on protesters
Norway topped the report titled “Democracy in sickness and in health?”, with Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Canada making up the top five.
Out of 167 countries, the Democracy Index classifies 23 countries as full democracies, 52 as flawed democracies, 35 as hybrid regimes and 57 as authoritarian regimes. India has been classified as a ‘flawed democracy’ along with countries such as the US, France, Belgium and Brazil.
The EIU report said that in India and Thailand, “democratic backsliding by the authorities and crackdowns on civil liberties led to a further decline in their global rankings”. It further alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has “introduced a religious element to the conceptualisation of Indian citizenship, a step that many critics see as undermining the secular basis of the Indian state”.
Uttarakhand to begin 2nd phase of vaccination; police, civic workers up next
- In the second phase, over 2 lakh frontline workers will be vaccinated in the state.
Both Congress and CPI(M) have lost credibility in Kerala: Nadda
- This is Nadda’s first visit to Kerala after becoming the party president. A former Union health minister, he criticised the state’s role in combating Covid-19.
Coins worth ₹14.86 lakh missing from Union Bank in Odisha, staff under scanner
- Police officials said Santosh Kumar, who joined as branch manager on January 21, detected the discrepancy. Kumar lodged an FIR at Paradip Lock police station against two former bank managers.
