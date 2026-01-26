India spreading message of peace amid global conflicts: President Murmu in Republic Day eve address

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu told the nation on Sunday that India was spreading the message of world peace amid global conflicts as she underlined that the principles of atma nirbharta (self-reliance) and swadeshi were guiding the Indian economy towards continuous growth. President of India Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, in New Delhi, India. (RB Photo)

Addressing the nation on the eve of 77th Republic Day, President Murmu also exhorted citizens to participate in the mission to make India a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of the country’s independence, hailed women’s development and a raft of government schemes, and underlined the importance of recent labour reforms.

ALSO READ | January 26, 1950: How India celebrated its first Republic Day: 'It was the people’s day' “In our tradition, we have been offering prayers for peace to prevail in the entire universe. The future of humanity can remain secure only if there is peace in the whole world. In an atmosphere marked by conflicts in many parts of the world, India is spreading the message of world peace,” she said.

Murmu, who was elected in 2022, praised Indians across sectors for “strengthening our vibrant republic” and reminded that, “the framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions.”

“India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future,” she added.

She argued that by investing in the creation of world-class infrastructure, India was rebuilding its economic strength at a much larger scale.

“In this journey of shaping our economic destiny, Atmanirbharata and Swadeshi are our guiding principles. The most important decision for the economic integration of the country after independence, the implementation of GST, has established the system of ‘One Nation, One Market’,” she said.

The President said the gap between the government and the general public was being continuously reduced, and emphasis was being placed on good governance based on mutual trust and said, “Building Viksit Bharat is the shared responsibility of all citizens.”

“ Last year, our country launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure through Operation Sindoor. Terror centres were destroyed, and many terrorists met their end. Our self-reliance in the field of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor,” Murmu added.

The President said the four new labour codes will “benefit our workers, adding that the country was moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future.

The President called the Constitution the” foundational document of the largest republic in world” and added that “the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic.”

“The valiant soldiers of our three armed forces are always vigilant in the defence of our motherland. Our dedicated personnel in the police and in the central armed police forces are continuously and diligently working for the internal security of the people. Our farmers toil hard to produce food for the people. The path-breaking and talented women of our country are setting new benchmarks in many fields. Our accomplished doctors, nurses, and all healthcare workers are dedicated to taking care of the health of the people. Our committed sanitation workers play a major role in maintaining cleanliness in our country. Our enlightened teachers are shaping future generations” she said in her televised address.

“Our world-class scientists and engineers are giving new direction to the country’s development. Our industrious workers are rebuilding the nation. With their talent and contributions, our promising youth and children strengthen our faith in the great future of our country. Our energetic entrepreneurs are contributing immensely towards making the country developed and self-reliant. Individuals and institutions serving society selflessly are illuminating the lives of countless people with their work,” Murmu added.

She said government employees, non-government sector employees, and peoples’ representatives committed to public service were “helping achieve welfare and development goals in line with popular aspirations.”

Murmu, the first tribal woman to become the President, pitched for more women power as she stated that “active and empowered participation of women is extremely important for the development of the country.”

She mentioned that national efforts towards women’s health, education, safety, and economic empowerment increased women’s participation in many areas. The ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign encouraged the education of girls and 56% of the 570 million ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ accounts belonged to women.

“More than ten crore women associated with self-help groups are redefining the process of development. Women are making their mark in every field, from agriculture to space, from self-employment to the armed forces. In the field of sports, our daughters have set new benchmarks globally. Last year in November, the daughters of India scripted a golden chapter in sporting history by winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and subsequently the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup. Last year, the final match of the Chess World Cup was played between two Indian women. These examples are a testament to the dominance of India’s daughters in the world of sports. The people of the country are proud of them.

“The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, which seeks to take political empowerment of women to greater heights, will provide unprecedented strength to the idea of women-led development,” Murmu said.

She said, “I am confident that the power of youth will play a leading role in the making of Viksit Bharat by 2047.”