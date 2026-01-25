January 26, 1950: How India celebrated its first Republic Day: 'It was the people’s day'

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on Monday to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into force in 1950 after being adopted by the newly independent country in the preceding year. This year's Republic Day parade, as per the tradition, will begin from Raisina Hills and conclude at the Red Fort while passing through Kartavya Path and India Gate. Archival photo of India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 (X/@DDNewslive)

The parade will highlight India's military prowess, cultural diversity and technological strengths as spectators will watch the event live along the venue and via live transmission on televisions and their personal devices--something that was unimaginable at India's first Republic Day celebration back in 1950 when Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath as the Indian president.

The chief guest of the event back then was the Indonesian president Sukarno and chief guest, per the protocol, sits next to the Indian president, which is seen as an indicator of India's foreign policy and positioning in the overall geopolitical sphere.

Republic Day celebrations of 1950 The day was celebrated at Durbar Hall of Government House and Irwin Stadium and the president Dr Prasad was welcomed by an excited crowd along the route spanning five miles, according to an article published by the Hindustan Times on January 28, 1950.

“It was the people’s day, and they left no one in doubt about it. They crowded the streets, roofs and all available vantage points all along the route right from Government House to Irwin Stadium. Even though they could not watch the President, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Ministers being sworn in they associated themselves with the ceremony by rushing into the forecourt of Government House and expressing their joy at the inauguration of the Republic,” the report said as it described the event as a “glittering ceremony” and “spectacularly colourful parade.”