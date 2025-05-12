India struck Malir Cantonment in Karachi: IAF's revelation on Operation Sindoor

The Indian Air Force carried out precision strikes on Malir Cantonment, a key military base near Karachi, as part of India’s calibrated response to Pakistani aggression, confirmed Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director-General of Air Operations, in a briefing on Sunday. (L-R) DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti and Vice Admiral AN Pramod during the press conference on 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI )

The targeted strikes included a surface-to-air missile site at Malir Cantonment, located approximately 35 kilometers from Karachi.

Bharti also confirmed that India’s air defences successfully intercepted a series of Pakistani drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) on May 7, which were aimed at both civilian and military installations.

The strikes at Malir Cantonment were a part of a broader military response aimed at degrading Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

“Our air defence preparedness ensured that there was no damage on the ground, either to the military installations or to the civilians. However, the enemy had yet again shown that he wanted to up the ante, and he wanted a fight, and we were up to the task. In a measured and calibrated response, we once again targeted his (Pakistan) military installations, which included SAM (Surface-to-Air Missile) sites at Malir Cantt,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti.

He further said that specific targets in the airfields of Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Nur Khan in Chaklala, Sukkur, Bholari, and Jacobabad sustained significant damage during the attacks.

These included communication buildings, runways, operation centres, radar sites, aircraft hangars, and shelters. Other locations affected by the strikes were Pasrur, Chunian, and Arifwala.

India’s fight was against terrorists: Air Marshal Bharti

In a briefing on Monday, Bharti highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 by the Indian armed forces. The operation targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Bharti explained that the operation was carried out with precision to minimise damage to both civilian and military infrastructure, despite interference from the Pakistani military.

During a press briefing, he emphasised that the Indian armed forces' objective was solely to target terrorists and their support networks, not the Pakistani military.

The armed forces also presented a video showing the damage inflicted on Pakistani ordnance during the strikes. Bharti concluded by stating that any loss on the Pakistani side was due to the military’s decision to intervene, and they alone were responsible for it.