'India surrounded by challenges on all fronts under Modi's leadership': Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a "weak leader". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who boasts of his '56-inch chest', is proving to be a weak leader," Gehlot alleged.(PTI File photo)

Claiming that India is increasingly surrounded by challenges on all fronts under Modi's leadership, Gehlot said, "US President Donald Trump has repeatedly made baseless statements against India, claiming to have mediated 30 ceasefires between India and Pakistan. Now, he is taking decisions against India's trade interests."

Gehlot also criticised Modi for not directly addressing Trump's remarks, saying that despite provocations, the prime minister has never publicly commented the US president's comments.

The senior Congress leader also accused China and Pakistan of openly aligning against India.

"While our armed forces have responded strongly, India is left isolated politically and diplomatically," he said, calling it a "failure" of Modi's leadership.

