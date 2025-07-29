'Same vehicle for 15 years': Vendor's black Land Rover Defender suggestion to Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot recently found an unusual recommendation from a vendor -- to upgrade his car to a Land Rover Defender. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

In a video that is going viral, the tea vendor, reportedly named Shimbhudayal Saini, can be seen telling Gehlot that he has been driving the same car for 15 years.

"I look at politicians changing cars, five in one year," the vendor can be heard telling the Congress leader, right after he recommended buying a black-coloured Defender. "What's a Defender?" Gehlot can be heard asking.

"I have been looking at you for 15 years, everywhere you go, you use this same vehicle," the vendor said, referring to the vehicle Gehlot was using.

The vendor called the vehicle "old-fashioned", and said he run a tea stall at a government hostel, and has been looking at his convoy for the past several years.

"I beg of you with folded hands...to change the vehicle. I request you...it should be a black defender next time," the vendor requested one last time as Gehlot gave him a smile.

Land Rover Defender is a British Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), a common vehicle in many politicians' convoys. According to NDTV, the vehicle Gehlot has been using for many years and was seen sitting inside during the interaction with the vendor, was Tata Safari Storme.

Ashok Gehlot was chief minister of Rajasthan till the end of December 2023, after which BJP's Bhajan Lal Sharma took over the post. The BJP had defeated Congress in the Assembly elections that year.