India tests new weapon to boost navy’s anti-submarine warfare capability
India on Wednesday inched closer towards deploying a new weapon designed to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy, with the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system being successfully flight-tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.
“SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo,” the defence ministry said in a statement.
The indigenous weapon system has been tested earlier too.
The canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, including a two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system and precision inertial navigation system, the statement said.
“The system carries advanced light-weight torpedo as payload along with parachute-based release system.”
The missile was launched from a ground mobile launcher, and several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control were validated.
“The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our navy,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said.
