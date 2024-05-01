 India tests new weapon to boost navy’s anti-submarine warfare capability | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
India tests new weapon to boost navy’s anti-submarine warfare capability

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2024 01:51 PM IST

The canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, including a two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system and precision inertial navigation system

India on Wednesday inched closer towards deploying a new weapon designed to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy, with the supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo (SMART) system being successfully flight-tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The indigenous weapon system has been tested earlier too. (DRDO)
The indigenous weapon system has been tested earlier too. (DRDO)

“SMART is a next-generation missile-based light-weight torpedo delivery system, designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to enhance the anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy far beyond the conventional range of lightweight torpedo,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

The indigenous weapon system has been tested earlier too.

The canister-based missile system consists of several advanced sub-systems, including a two-stage solid propulsion system, electromechanical actuator system and precision inertial navigation system, the statement said.

“The system carries advanced light-weight torpedo as payload along with parachute-based release system.”

The missile was launched from a ground mobile launcher, and several state-of-the-art mechanisms such as symmetric separation, ejection and velocity control were validated.

“The development of the system will further enhance the strength of our navy,” defence minister Rajnath Singh said.

