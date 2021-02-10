India to continue talks with China for disengagement: Minister in Lok Sabha
India will continue discussions with China to achieve disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual control (LAC) and to restore peace and tranquillity at “an early date”, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan told Parliament on Wednesday.
Replying to a question from Congress MP Manish Tiwari in the Lok Sabha, Muraleedharan said the Chinese side made “several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo” in the western sector of the LAC since April-May 2020.
“These attempts have been responded to appropriately by our armed forces. It has been made clear to the Chinese side that such unilateral attempts are unacceptable. These actions have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector,” he said in a written reply.
The government will “continue discussions with the Chinese side to achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas at an early date”, Muraleedharan said.
The written answer was submitted in the Lok Sabha at around the time China’s defence ministry announced in Beijing that Indian and Chinese troops had begun disengaging on the southern and northern banks of Pangong lake. People familiar with developments said in New Delhi that both sides were pulling back armoured elements, including tanks, from heights around the lake.
Muraleedharan also said external affairs minister S Jaishankar had spoken on telephone with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on June 17 last year, and the two ministers had met in Moscow on September 10.
“The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side. They agreed therefore that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions,” he said.
Jaishankar and Wang also agreed both sides “shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters”, Muraleedharan said.
Diplomatic and military engagements with the Chinese side have continued in order to ensure complete disengagement at all friction points on the LAC and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, he said. Six meetings of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs and nine meetings of military commanders have been held so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays HC verdict asking schools to provide gadgets, internet to poor students
- A division bench of the high court had directed that cost of gadgets and internet package are not a part of tuition fee and have to be provided free of cost to these students by the schools, subject to the right of private unaided schools to claim reimbursement from the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to continue talks with China for disengagement: Minister in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prohibitory orders in Assam district after clash and arson on Mizoram border
- Hailakandi's Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal said the situation is under control and most villagers who had fled their homes have returned.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big projects for poll-bound states in budget: Kapil Sibal alleges bias
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana CM announces ₹1,000 crore scheme for Dalit empowerment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha sees huge increase in productivity in past two days
- According to statistics by Lok Sabha secretariat, the productivity for the past two days was 161 per cent due to the House sitting beyond its scheduled time. Speaker Om Birla and several ministers were present in the House when it was adjourned at late hours in the past two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice to Centre on plea seeking repeal of provisions criminalising begging
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media
- The police said the accused harassed more than 50 girls and women after stalking them over various social media platforms. He used to send them messages with sexual connotations on these platforms using a fake identity of a woman. The accused even targeted minors by morphing their pictures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM cites 'Churchill Cigar Assistant' anecdote to underline need for change
- To buttress his point for change, Modi cited a story of CCA, Churchill Cigar Assistant, in the office of Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The post was specifically created for ensuring the supply of cigar to Churchill from Tiruchirappalli in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTags to become mandatory from February 15: All you need to know
- The government had initially set the deadline for the mandatory fitment of FASTag for all vehicles in the country from January 1, 2021 but the implementation was delayed and toll plazas continued collecting money manually too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu parties united in call for single phase state elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INS Viraat's dismantling to be kept on hold, says Supreme Court to owner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivaji Ganesan's son, Ramkumar, to join BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FATF meets Thursday to assess Pakistan's actions on countering terror financing
- At the conclusion of its last plenary in October, the FATF had given Pakistan time till February this year to address “very serious deficiencies” in efforts to counter terror financing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh to make a statement in Rajya Sabha on Ladakh situation tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox