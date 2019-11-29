e-paper
India to experience winter season warmer than normal: IMD

The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country, the IMD said on Friday.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2019 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A view of the India Gate as air quality improves at Rajpath in New Delhi.
A view of the India Gate as air quality improves at Rajpath in New Delhi.(Amal KS/HT file photo)
         

The winter is likely to be warmer than normal this season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

In its winter forecast released on Friday, the IMD said, “The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.”

