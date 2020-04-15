e-paper
Covid-19: India to facilitate return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals

Additional secretary Dammu Ravi issued a letter to authorities in several states on Tuesday to facilitate the return of 41 Pakistani nationals who are currently in different parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Apr 15, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Airlines passangers stranded as flights have been cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport(CSIA),Andheri following Coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. (Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Indian government is facilitating the repatriation of 180 Pakistani citizens stranded in the country because of the Covid-19 lockdown, with 41 of them set to return via the Wagah-Attari border crossing on Thursday.

People familiar with developments, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi had informed Indian authorities that 180 Pakistani nationals wanted to go back home.

“We are coordinating with the concerned authorities to facilitate their departure,” one of the people cited above said.

“The external affairs ministry is facilitating the return of foreign nationals presently in India to their countries. This include the nationals of Pakistan,” the person added.

Additional secretary Dammu Ravi, the external affairs ministry’s point person for all Covid-19-related matters, issued a letter to authorities in several states on Tuesday to facilitate the return of 41 Pakistani nationals who are currently in different parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

These 41 Pakistani nationals are set to return to their country via the Wagah-Attari border crossing at 10 am on April 16, the letter stated. The letter also directed the authorities of the concerned states to facilitate the movement of the vehicles that will take the Pakistani nationals to the land border.

“It is requested that all returning Pakistani nationals may be screened as per the international norms and existing provisions of the Government of India and only asymptomatic individuals be allowed to return,” the letter stated.

Like other all crossing points along India’s land borders, the Wagah-Attari crossing was closed as part of the nationwide lockdown.

There are currently some 200 Indian citizens stranded in Pakistan, including many students, and they have been asked to “stay put” in line with the government’s policy till the end of the nationwide lockdown, the people cited above said.

