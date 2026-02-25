India to get its first cannabis-based medicinal project in Jammu, says union minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that India is set to get its first cannabis-based medicinal project in Jammu. The project is being developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model through an MoU with a French company, aimed at converting narcotic abuse-linked substances into export-quality medicines. The union minister said a foundation stone has been laid for another block to be constructed for about ₹55 crore, with a built-up area of around 8,000 square metres. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Singh said that the cannabis plant, infamously perceived as a psychoactive drug, will now be used for "medicinal purposes".

"The aim is to manufacture painkiller medicines that can assist in the treatment of cancer, diabetic neuropathy and other serious illnesses," he added.

The union minister termed the project a first-of-its-kind initiative, saying it will give India a "new identity" globally. "Export-quality medicines will be produced, and at the same time, it (the project) will send out a message that these so-called intoxicating substances are not meant only for abuse; they also possess several beneficial properties," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Singh further said that the project, which has been brought under the PPP model through an MoU with a French company, is being taken forward by CSIR-IIIM.

He lauded CSIR-IIIM's director, Zubair Ahmed, and his team for reviving a deteriorated structure and transforming it into a state-of-the-art facility.

"The place where we are standing was a complete junk earlier. It has now been fully renovated and revived. A state-of-the-art block has been established with new elevators and modern safety features," Singh added.

Singh also stated that a foundation stone has been laid for another block to be constructed for about ₹55 crore, with a built-up area of around 8,000 square metres.

The structure would also be environmentally friendly, the union minister said, adding that the new facility would be a "totally green construction", possibly the first of its kind in Jammu.

However, Singh also mentioned the legal and logistical challenges in implementing this project. Noting that cannabis is classified as a narcotic substance, the union minister said its cultivation and transportation "were restricted, special relaxations and permissions had to be obtained".

Singh said the project is now in its third stage, where testing and trials are underway. "After this, human trials on patients will be taken up, which will take some time," he added.

Singh hailed the CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (CSIR-IIIM) for its significant role in India's scientific and entrepreneurial growth. He said the institute is among the oldest scientific institutes in the country, established even before Independence.

The union minister said that the model, pioneered by IIIM, is now being replicated in several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Uttarakhand. Singh further stated that the initiative began in the Bhaderwah region of Jammu, which has since gained recognition worldwide.