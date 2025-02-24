‘India to remain fastest-growing economy’: PM Modi at Madhya Pradesh Investors Summit

India will remain the world's fastest-growing economy in the near future, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, and pointed to the World Bank's ‘confidence’ in the country. Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav attends the Global Investors Summit 2025 at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (PTI Photo)

“World Bank has expressed confidence that India will continue to be the world's fastest -growing economy in the coming years,” PM Modi said in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, where he inaugurated the mega ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit-2025.’

The World Bank had recently said in its Global Economic Prospects report that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next two years.

In 2022, India overtook the United Kingdom as the fifth-largest economy, and is only behind the United States, China, Germany, and Japan.

PM Modi has repeatedly asserted that during his ongoing third term, which he clinched in June last year, the country's economy will be the third-largest globally.

PM calls Madhya Pradesh a ‘preferred business destination’

PM Modi also unveiled 18 new policies of the Madhya Pradesh government, which is led by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He noted that Madhya Pradesh, with its strong talent pool and thriving industries, is becoming a 'preferred business destination.'

"The speed of development in Madhya Pradesh has doubled after the formation of the ‘double engine' government in the state," he said, invoking the term coined by him to pitch for his idea of having the same party (BJP) in power, both at the Centre and a state.

The prime minister also mentioned that Madhya Pradesh, a BJP-led state since the early 2000s, is among the states playing a leading role in India's electric vehicles revolution.

(With PTI inputs)