India to take up UK racism matters when required: Jaishankar
India will champion the fight against discrimination and will take up the matters of racism against Indian students with the UK, said the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha on Monday.
"We will raise it whenever required and we will always champion the fight against racism and other forms of intolerance," the Minister said.
Jaishankar's response came after a question by an Odisha BJP MP Ashwini Vaishnaw, where he expressed "shared global concerns about racism". Vaishnaw stated that there "appears to be a continuation of attitudes and prejudices from the colonial area especially in the United Kingdom".
The Odisha MP alleged that Rashmi Samant, a student from Karnataka and former president-elect of Oxford University Student Union, was "cyberbullied to the point that she had to resign (from the post)." "Even the Hindu religious beliefs of her parents were publicly attacked by a faculty member," he said.
"As land of Mahatma Gandhi, we can never ever turn our eyes away from racism wherever it is. Particularly so when it is in a country where we have such a large diaspora. As a friend of the UK, we also have concerns about its reputational impact," Jaishankar said while speaking in the Upper House.
"We have strong ties with the UK. We will take up such matters with great candour when required, he added assuring that New Delhi will monitor these developments "very very closely."
Interestingly, the comments came days after India summoned British High Commissioner over an "unwarranted discussion" in the British Parliament on agricultural reforms in India.
According to media reports, Samant was the first Indian woman to be elected as the president of the OUSU and was due to begin in June. She had won the election in February, winning 1,966 out of a possible 3,708 votes.
She resigned days after surrounding some of her past remarks on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox