Sectors that lost out to Asian rivals back in race for US orders after tariff cuts

New Delhi/Chennai: Indian textile and apparel exporters have emerged as the biggest winners of the India-US trade breakthrough, with a tariff reduction from 50% to 18% providing immediate relief to the margin-sensitive sector. The development reopens access to a $118 billion American market for an industry that had been losing ground to competitors in Bangladesh and Vietnam. Major apparel exporters said the India-US trade deal would boost profitability immediately. (File Photo/PTI)

Announced Saturday, the steps include Washington’s decision to remove 25% tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases and a reduction from 25% to 18% of the reciprocal tariff component. This restores competitiveness for India’s labour-intensive textile industry and positions it to capture market share as global buyers diversify away from China, government officials and industry leaders said.

Also read: Agriculture, dairy sectors ‘fully’ protected under India-US trade deal, Piyush Goyal tells Parliament For a sector that accounts for $10.5 billion in annual exports to the US — India’s largest textile destination — the reduction is a lifeline after months of operating at losses to fulfil existing commitments, according to the industry.

The new 18% tariff rate places India in a more favourable position than its rivals. Bangladesh and Vietnam now face a 20% tariff, while China faces 30%.

“This would alter the market dynamics as large buyers would surely relook at their sourcing in the light of this agreement,” the textiles ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that India was previously unable to compete with suppliers from Bangladesh, China and Vietnam due to the 50% tariff on Indian merchandise.

Major apparel exporters said the deal would boost profitability immediately. Pearl Global Industries Ltd, which counts GAP Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corp. among its clients, expects operations to gain significant momentum. “With the penalty now eliminated, the discount pressure disappears — directly boosting profitability from February onwards,” said Pallab Banerjee, managing director of Pearl Global, according to Bloomberg.