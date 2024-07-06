India weather news Live: Major rivers flowing above danger mark in Assam, 24 lakh affected

India weather news Live: Flood situation in Assam remains grim due to heavy rainfall, with major rivers flowing above the danger mark and nearly 24 lakh people affected. Heavy rainfall has affected people's lives in other states across India like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Manipur etc. In Himachal Pradesh, 64 roads are closed due to heavy rain. The regional Met office has warned of moderate flash flood risk in few areas of Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts in the next 24 hours....Read More

In Karnataka, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in the state's Dakshina Kannada district are closed on July 6 due to heavy rainfall. Fishermen in the state have been instructed not to venture into the sea for fishing activities.

Heavy rainfall has also caused landslides in states like Nagaland, Uttrakhand. Meanwhile, the western part of Uttar Pradesh is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on July 6, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.