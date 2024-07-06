India weather news Live: Major rivers flowing above danger mark in Assam, 24 lakh affected
India weather news Live: Flood situation in Assam remains grim due to heavy rainfall, with major rivers flowing above the danger mark and nearly 24 lakh people affected. Heavy rainfall has affected people's lives in other states across India like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Manipur etc. In Himachal Pradesh, 64 roads are closed due to heavy rain. The regional Met office has warned of moderate flash flood risk in few areas of Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts in the next 24 hours....Read More
In Karnataka, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert. Anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in the state's Dakshina Kannada district are closed on July 6 due to heavy rainfall. Fishermen in the state have been instructed not to venture into the sea for fishing activities.
Heavy rainfall has also caused landslides in states like Nagaland, Uttrakhand. Meanwhile, the western part of Uttar Pradesh is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on July 6, the India Meteorological Department has predicted.
India weather news Live: Dhubri worst-hit district in Assam floods
India weather news Live: Amid the flood situation in Assam, Dhubri is the worst-hit district with 6.48 lakh people affected, followed by Darrang with 1.90 lakh people and Cachar with 1.45 lakh.
India weather news Live: Over 3500 houses damaged due to heavy rainfall in Manipur
India weather news Live: Due to incessant rainfall in Manipur for the past few days, over 20,000 people were affected while 3,820 houses were damaged, a report from the state’s relief and disaster management department said. A total population of 20,639 have been affected while 3,820 houses were damaged due to floods.
India weather news Live: Heavy rainfall likely in western part of Uttar Pradesh today
India weather news Live: Schools closed today in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district
India weather news Live: Major rivers flowing above danger mark in Assam
