India will become third-biggest economy by next year: Shah in Rajasthan

India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by next year under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, and emphasised the importance of promoting domestic products and prioritising mother tongue to realise the dream of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a constable appointment ceremony at the Rajasthan Police Academy, in Jaipur. (@Bhupendrapbjp)

“The dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat will only place India as the biggest economy in the world one day. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi started leading this country when we were the 11th biggest economy, but today we are at fourth place in the world. I am sure we will become the third biggest economy by next year,” Shah said while inaugurating a global expo summit organised by the Maheshwari International Convention in Jaipur.

Calling upon everyone to contribute towards making an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Shah said: “To make India a self-reliant country, we need to promote and increase the usage of domestic products while prioritising our mother tongues in every sector. Our own languages keep our culture and ideas alive.”

He further praised the Maheshwari community as “job creators” instead of “job seekers”. “I hope every young person in our country learns from them how to carry the pride of our own language and make the promotion of domestic products the mantra of their lives,” he said.

Addressing the event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “The Maheshwari community has taught us how to contribute to the country’s development with entrepreneurship and new ideas.”

At another event at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) where he distributed appointment letters to at least 9,000 new constables who will join the state police next week, Shah hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for ending the era of corruption and establishing a stable law and order situation in Rajasthan.

“These new recruitments mark a full stop to all corruption in the state. With his excellence in governance, the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan has successfully ended the cycle of corruption that was started by the previous Congress government.”

He added: “The Rajasthan Police is now one of the strongest forces in the country. In just two years, our government has proved that a major change can be achieved with the proper vision and will. In two years, Rajasthan witnessed an over 14% decline in the overall crime rate, including a 19% drop in serious crimes, a 25% drop in murder cases, a 10% decline in crimes against women, a 28% decline in crimes against SC-ST communities, and a 51% drop in looting cases.”

Shah also emphasised that the replacement of the Indian Penal Code with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has brought significant improvement to Rajasthan’s justice system. “The new laws incorporate advanced technologies while focusing on improving the police’s work procedures, jail system, prosecution process, and forensic science laboratories (FSL)—all of which have been linked digitally. New chapters have also been introduced to address crimes against women and children,” he said.

Reacting to Shah’s visit to Rajasthan, former CM Ashok Gehlot accused the Centre of failing to deliver justice to the family of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was murdered in Udaipur in 2022. The former chief minister said in a statement that Shah should break his “political silence” and explain when the family would get justice.