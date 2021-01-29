India witnesses sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases; 18,855 infections recorded
India’s latest daily count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) witnessed a sharp spike as 18,855 new infections took the country’s tally to 10,720,048, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Friday. In its previous daily count, the country had reported 11,666 cases, meaning that the latest spike is nearly 7,200 infections higher than the previous one.
Click here for full Covid-19 coverage
Number of recoveries from the disease is closing in on the 10.4 million mark, as 20,746 new discharges took total recovered cases to 10,394,352, the ministry’s dashboard showed. Death toll crossed the 154,000 mark as 163 fresh fatalities took the total number of deaths to 154,010. Active cases, meanwhile, slumped below 172,000 and are at 171,686, a dip of 2,054 cases. Recoveries, active cases and deaths comprise 96.94%, 1.62% and 1.44% respectively of the total cases.
On Friday, the govt-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it had tested 742,306 samples for Covid-19 till January 28, taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 195,081,079.
These latest numbers come in a week India reported its lowest daily count since June 2020; 9,102 cases reported on January 26 was the first time the country had recorded less than 10,000 fresh cases since June 3, 2020, when 8,909 infections were reported. India is currently also in the middle of what is the world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, which commenced on January 16. A total of 2,928,053 healthcare workers have been inoculated thus far, the latest health ministry figures show. India is using Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin against the disease. Both vaccines were approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month.
India’s caseload of Covid-19 is the second-highest globally, while its death toll is the fourth-highest. The United States has the highest Covid-19 tally in the world, with Brazil in third. The US, Brazil and Mexico, in that order, have recorded the maximum number of deaths due to the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Next decade crucial, MPs must hold discussions accordingly: PM at Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What happened between Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait? All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar temperature plunges to - 7.7 degree C; snowfall likely in Feb 1st week
- Since December, the Valley has witnessed back to back snowfall and the entire Kashmir division was gripped in a cold wave with sub-zero temperatures freezing water bodies and portions of the Dal Lake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland to accord state funeral to chief secretary Temjen Toy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt announces 2 % reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India witnesses sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases; 18,855 infections recorded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood filmmakers scout for locations in Kashmir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: President to arrive at Parliament in a buggy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to withdraw cases filed against Covid-19 lockdown violaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Ghazipur, cops issue ultimatum, farmers refuse to budge: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oppn to boycott President speech today: All you need to know about the Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,000 farmers gather to support Rakesh Tikait after he wept on national TV
- In Sisauli, BKU's Muzaffarnagar district chief said it was indeed painful for farmers to watch Rakesh Tikait breaking down in front of TV cameras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Overwhelming response to tour packages now: IRCTC report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold wave continues in northwest India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox