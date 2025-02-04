India yet to fence 864.48 km of its border with Bangladesh, Lok Sabha told

NEW DELHI: India is yet to fence 864.482 km of its 4,096.7km-long border with Bangladesh including 174.51 km where fencing was considered non-feasible, union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh Border near Atila BOP in South Dinajpur. (ANI)

The challenges faced in completing the feasible stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), limited working season and land slide or marshy land, Rai said in a written reply to a question by Trinamool Congress’s Uluberia MP Sajda Ahmed.

“It has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh that with regard to security measures at the border, including for fencing, India observes all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The Government of India’s expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes has also been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh,” he said.

BSF officials have maintained that at places where fencing was not possible due to the terrain, the force used sensors, CCTV cameras, flood lights in addition to deployment of guards to keep an eye on infiltration and cross border smuggling.

Following Sheikh Hasina’s decision to step down after weeks of street protests against her government in August last year, BGB has objected to construction of the fence at some stretches along the 865km which led to the construction being halted temporarily.

These disputes will be taken up during the director general level meeting of BSF and BGB in New Delhi later this month.