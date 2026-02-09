Illegal drug flow, cybersecurity: India, Canada agree on security and law enforcement work plan

India and Canada have forged a shared work plan for cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and will appoint security and law-enforcement liaison officers to tackle issues of mutual concern, including drug trafficking and transnational criminal networks. NSA Ajit Doval. (ANI)

The steps, agreed on at a meeting between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin in Ottawa on Saturday, are part of efforts by the two sides to normalise relations after a diplomatic row over the killing of a Khalistani separatist in 2023.

Doval’s visit was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between the two sides, according to a readout from the external affairs ministry.

Besides acknowledging the progress in initiatives “aimed at supporting the safety and security of their countries and citizens”, the two sides “agreed to a shared work plan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues”.

ALSO READ | India-Canada security reset: New steps to combat drugs and cyber threats

The two sides also agreed to “enable practical collaboration on respective priorities” and to appoint security and law-enforcement liaison officers. They further agreed that their respective agencies will build on working relationships, the readout said.

“This important step will help streamline bilateral communications and enable timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks,” the readout added.

India and Canada also agreed to formalise cooperation on cybersecurity policy and information-sharing on cybersecurity issues, and to continue discussions on cooperation related to fraud and immigration enforcement, consistent with domestic laws and international obligations.

Doval also met Canada’s public safety minister Gary Anandasangaree on Saturday.

ALSO READ | India-EU deal sealed, Canada and Brazil also look to Delhi as Trump threat triggers reset

India-Canada relations cratered after former prime minister Justin Trudeau alleged in September 2023 that Indian government agents were linked to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier that year –– a charge dismissed by New Delhi as “absurd”.

As ties fell to their lowest point in decades, the two sides expelled each other’s diplomats and traded charges over the activities of Khalistani elements and criminal gangs in Canada. Both sides began rebuilding security ties in late 2024, including quiet contacts between intelligence agencies and law enforcement. Following Mark Carney’s election as Canadian PM, both sides took a range of steps to rebuild bilateral ties, including engagement between security agencies.