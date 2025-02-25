India-China relations are entering ‘phase of recovery’, says Chinese envoy

NEW DELHI: India-China ties, which are one of the most important bilateral engagements globally, are entering a “phase of recovery”, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said on Tuesday. Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong made the comments at an event organised by the embassy in New Delhi to foster closer ties between youth of the two countries (X/China_Amb_India)

Xu, who was addressing an event organised by the Chinese embassy to foster closer ties between youth of the two countries, said the recent meeting of Special Representatives (SR) on the border issue and talks under the foreign secretary-vice minister mechanism had resulted in understandings on the boundary question and created an opportunity to reboot ties.

His remarks came against the backdrop of efforts by India and China to normalise their relations following an understanding in October 2024 on ending the military standoff in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“China-India relations are entering the phase of recovery. We will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year,” Xu said.

He described the China-India ties as one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world and said: “A sound and stable China-India relationship meets the expectations of the two peoples and the international community.”

Both sides, he said, should implement the consensus reached by the leaders of India and China, mutually respect each other’s core interests and view each other’s development as an opportunity.

“The 23rd Special Representatives meeting on the China-India boundary question and vice foreign minister-foreign secretary dialogue were successfully held in Beijing, and reached a series of common understandings on the boundary question and practical cooperation,” Xu said.

Xu, however, didn’t elaborate on these common understandings.

He added, “This creates an important opportunity for the reboot of China-India relations and provides a broader platform for exchanges and cooperation between the youth of our two countries.”

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to the Chinese envoy’s remarks. External affairs minister S Jaishankar has said disengagement and de-escalation between the two sides remains a “work in progress”. India also has concerns about the impact of a mega dam that China plans to build on the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra in Tibet.

Following the understanding on withdrawing frontline forces at Demchok and Depsang in October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Russia and agreed on several steps to normalise relations.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who are the Special Representatives on the border issue, held talks in Beijing on December 18. Weeks later, foreign secretary Vikram Misri travelled to Beijing for talks with Chinese vice foreign minister Sun Weidong.

India has maintained that relations with China cannot be normalised without peace and tranquillity in the border areas.