India-EU ties in focus as leaders arrive in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

India’s invitation to European Council president Antonio Costa and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for a state visit from January 25-27 underscores the government’s intent to elevate India-EU relations as a core pillar of its global and European strategy, a government statement said on Saturday. European Council President Antonio Costa, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AP)

The relationship between the two partners, built over a long period through initiatives such as the Trade and Technology Council (TTC), the Global Gateway, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), reflects deepening institutional alignment, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, as von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas arrived in Delhi.

Costa was scheduled to land in the national capital on Sunday. The two EU leaders will grace the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guests on January 26.

According to the European Parliament, the TTC was announced by the European Commission in April 2022 and launched in February 2023. It is the EU’s second such endeavour after the one with the US. The council aims to increase bilateral cooperation, boost trade and investment, and capitalise on both parties’ strengths to ensure technological and industrial leadership while preserving shared values.

The TTC’s second ministerial meeting took place in New Delhi on February 28, 2025. In a joint statement, both partners emphasised their “growing strategic convergence” amid the shifting dynamics of the global geopolitical landscape. They underscored their common interest in promoting global stability, economic security, and sustainable and inclusive growth.

“In that respect, both sides emphasized again the importance of the rules-based international order and the full respect for the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, transparency, and peaceful resolution of disputes,” the joint statement said.

Under the Global Gateway strategy, the EU and India are stepping up cooperation across key sectors, from urban development and green energy to digital transformation and trade. The strategy is a template for how Europe can build more resilient connections with the world.

Launched on December 1, 2021, the Global Gateway strategy builds on priorities identified by the Paris Agreement on climate change and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Experts noted that both India and the EU are in sync with the agreement. India’s non-fossil fuel energy capacity has tripled, and it is the first G20 country to achieve the Paris Agreement goals. India achieved 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources in 2025, five years ahead of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target.

“India and the EU are moving ahead on climate action despite global geopolitical challenges. Both have ambitious net-zero goals and aim to balance competitiveness with sustainability,” said Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman and CEO of ReNew.

“Aligning carbon pricing mechanisms between India and the EU is a practical step to drive climate ambition while protecting economic interests. Mutual recognition under the EU’s CBAM [Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism] would avoid double carbon taxation, lower export costs, and build confidence in high-quality carbon markets—positioning India as a key supplier of certified carbon credits under Articles 6.2 and 6.4,” he said.

The PIB statement also highlighted the importance of the IMEC. On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, leaders from India, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the US announced a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the corridor’s development.

Addressing the IMEC high-level roundtable on connectivity and economic growth in New Delhi on April 16, 2025, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said it was not merely a trade route, but a modern-day Silk Route — a partnership of equals — that fostered synergy, connectivity and inclusive prosperity.