IAF's AN-32 aircraft splits in two after crash landing in Assam's Jorhat: Video

An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday, the air force said in a statement, adding that there are fears they pilot may have lost his life in the crash. An Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft crash landed in Jorhat in Assam on Saturday. (X/Manjeet Negi) The crash occurred when the turboprop twin-engine aircraft was making a landing at the Jorhat Air Force station in Assam. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained and an inquiry has been ordered. Videos surfaced purportedly of the aftermath of the crash, showing the aircraft split into two at the Jorhat airstrip.

Soon after the crash-landing, emergency response team rushed to the site to carry out firefighting and rescue operations. The footage showed rescue workers trying to douse the fire, which reportedly occurred after the landing. Footage from the site purportedly showed the aircraft lying adjacent to the runway after crash-landing. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos. "An IAF An-32 aircraft met with an accident today while landing at Jorhat. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," an air force spokesperson said in a statement.