Indian among 9 killed in US

A 36-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man was among the nine people killed in a shooting rampage by an employee at a rail yard in northern Calfornia’s San Jose, local authorities said on Thursday.

Taptejdeep Singh, who was a light rail operator at the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) for nine years, was the first victim to be publically identified by his family, The Mercury News reported.

Singh belonged to the Gagrewal village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, and moved to the US along with his family over two decades ago. He is survived by his wife, two children -- aged eight and two – and his parents.

On Wednesday, an employee of the rail yard in the heart of Silicon Valley gunned down nine people and then killed himself, officials said. The assailant has not been named officially, but two law enforcement officers identified him as 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, according to news agency AP.

Investigators offered no immediate word on a possible motive. “We heard that he (gunman) chose the people to shoot, but I don’t know why he chose him because he has nothing to do with him,” Taptejdeep’s cousin Bagga Singh said.