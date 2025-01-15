Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reveals why 1971 war painting was replaced with new artwork at his lounge

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday spoke on replacing an iconic painting of Pakistan's surrender in the 1971 war at his office in Raisina Hills, giving the context behind the artwork it was replaced with. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during press conference in New Delhi, India, on Monday,(Hindustan Times)

General Dwivedi credited Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Jacob of the 28 Madras regiment for creation of the painting called ‘Karam kshetra’, an ode to the Indian epic Mahabharata.

“If you see the golden history of India – it has three chapters. It has the British era, the Mughal era and the era before that. If we wish to connect that and the Army's vision, symbolism becomes important,” news agency PTI quoted Dwivedi as saying.

Dwivedi said the painting was created by Lt Colonel Jacob, who belongs to the younger generation in the force.

“It is also being said that there is a semi-clad Brahmin standing at the centre on the banks of Pangong Tso,” he said, adding, “If Indians do not know Chanakya, they need to refer back to their civilisational approach.”

The new painting, "Karam Kshetra" means "Field of Deeds". The Army chief said it symbolises the past, the present and the future.

“If I have to connect the past, present and future, it symbolises that,” he said.

Controversy of painting shift

The painting on the 1971 war was removed from the Army chief's lounge in December and it was subsequently installed at the Manekshaw convention centre.

The shifting of the historic painting had anguished many Army veterans, and the decision was criticised.

General Dwivedi clarified that the Army chief has two lounges and the surrender painting is at the lounge at Manekshaw Centre.

According to the Army, the new painting placed in its place portrays the Army as a guardian of "Dharma" that protects the nation's values and reflects its evolution into a technologically advanced integrated force.

It features the snow-capped mountains around the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh, Krishna's chariot and Chanakya that represent strategic wisdom.

The Army chief suggested that the new painting was made considering the current realities as he mentioned about the re-balancing of troops in view of challenges coming from the northern front.