Army General Upendra Dwivedi calls out Pakistan over terrorism, says no troop cuts at LAC

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday slammed Pakistan as the "epicentre" of terrorism and said the situation with China along the Line of Actual Control continued to be "sensitive but stable".

Gen Dwivedi, who was addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, also said that the “theme” of terrorism to tourism is gradually taking shape in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief of Army Staff said that infiltration attempts are continuing from the Pakistani side. He added that the Army has been granted emergency procurement powers to conduct counter-terror operations.

Gen Dwivedi said the union territory has witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few months, which is being “orchestrated” by the “epicentre of terrorism that is Pakistan”.

“In recent months, increased terrorist activities were seen in North Kashmir and Doda-Kishtwar belt,” he said, adding the “overall violence parameters” are under control.

“Last year, 60 per cent of the terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin. As of today, whatever is a remnant in the (Kashmir) Valley and Jammu area, we feel that around 80 per cent or more are of Pakistan origin,” news agency PTI quoted the Army chief saying.

Gen Dwivedi said that the 2021 “ceasefire” with the Pakistani military is “holding up” despite the recent upsurge in terror attacks and continued attempts at infiltration.

On China & LAC

Gen Dwivedi said that there exists a "degree" of standoff with the Chinese armed forces across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh but stressed that the situation continues to be “sensitive but stable.”

“As you are aware, the situation is sensitive but stable. In October 2024, the situation in Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh was resolved,” Gen Dwivedi said.

General Dwivedi confirmed that no reduction in troop levels is planned for the winter months. He added that a review of troop deployments could occur before summer, depending on the progress of trust-building measures and the results of ongoing diplomatic discussions, The Tribune reported .

“For now, during winters, we are not looking at reduction in troop levels along the LAC,” said Dwivedi was quoted as saying.

The Chief of Army Staff stressed the need to evolve a broader understanding with their counterparts to calm down a potential face-off. He added that the core commanders have been delegated powers to resolve “trivial” matters or “minor frictions” relating to patrolling and grazing so that they do not become "big" issues later.

Gen Dwivedi informed that the terrain had been “doctored” on both sides of the LAC by the deployment of troops and military hardware during the over four-year standoff.

“Now, as you have changed the situation after April 2020, the trust between the two countries has to have a new definition,” he said.

“The patrolling of traditional areas in these two sub-sectors (Depsang and Demchok) has commenced. Similarly, the traditional grazing has also commenced in these two areas,” he added.

Gen Dwivedi said the creation of buffer zones was only for a “temporary moratorium on patrolling” as a potential face-off in those areas may potentially increase the chances of “violence”.

He also called India's military deployment along the LAC "balanced and robust" and said the Army is "well poised" to deal with any situation.

