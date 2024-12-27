Who was Abdul Rehman Makki, Lashkar terrorist linked to 26/11 attack who died of heart attack?

Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, a Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, died after a heart attack, according to a report by Samaa TV on Friday. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) listed Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki, held several leadership positions within Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), (X)

Makki held several leadership positions within Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and was also involved in fundraising activities for the group’s operations.

Who was Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki?

Abdul Rehman Makki was born on December 10, 1954, with an alternate birth year recorded as 1948. On January 16, 2023, he was listed under paragraphs 2 and 4 of United Nations resolution 2368 (2017) for association with ISIL or Al-Qaida, involving acts such as “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of," “recruiting for," or "otherwise supporting acts or activities of” Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT). According to the United Nations, Makki served as the head of LeT’s foreign relations department and was a member of its Shura (governing body). He also held positions in Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), being part of its Central (Markazi) Team and Daawati (proselytization) Team. Makki is the brother-in-law of LeT Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and is wanted by the Indian government. He was actively involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalizing youth, and planning violent attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. During Makki’s leadership roles, LeT was responsible for several significant attacks:

The 2000 Red Fort attack, where six terrorists opened fire on security forces at the Red Fort.

The 2008 Rampur attack, where five terrorists killed seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw puller.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks (November 26-28, 2008), where 10 terrorists from Pakistan targeted multiple locations, killing 166 people. Amir Ajmal Kasab was captured alive, while the rest were killed.

The 2018 Karan Nagar CRPF camp attack in Srinagar, where one CRPF trooper was killed, and a policeman was injured.

The 2018 Khanpora, Baramulla attack, where three civilians were killed by militants.

The 2018 assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his two security officers in Srinagar.

The 2018 Gurez/ Bandipora attack, where four Indian soldiers, including a Major, died while preventing infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Makki was arrested by the Pakistani government on May 15, 2019, and placed under house arrest in Lahore. In 2020, a Pakistani court convicted him of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison.