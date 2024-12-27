Abdul Rehman Makki, 26/11 terror attacks accused dies in Pakistan

One of the accused in the Mumbai terror attacks on November 26, 2008, Abdul Rehman Makki passed away due to a heart attack, news agency PTI reported on Friday. 26/11 terror attack accused Abdul Rehman Makki was found dead in Pakistan due to a heart attack(OSINTJK/X)

Brother-in-law of the alleged mastermind of the attacks, Hafiz Saeed, Hafiz Abdul Rehman Maaki was the deputy chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa.

The banned organisation confirmed that he had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment for diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

"Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital," a JuD official told PTI.

Makki had been sentenced to six months imprisonment in connection with a terror financing case in 2020 by an anti terrorism court. Since then, the terror accused had been keeping a low profile.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) issued a statement saying Makki was an advocate of Pakistan's ideology.

He was also designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2023, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

Last month marked 16 years since the horrific attacks that brought Mumbai city to a halt. A group of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai on December 26, 2008, via the sea route from Pakistan and laid siege to the city, leaving more than a hundred people dead.

In April, rumours had emerged on social media that alleged mastermind Hafiz Saeed had been hospitalised due to an illness as well, reported The Economic Times.

In a news conference in January this year, the Pakistan government also alleged the role of the Indian state in carrying out killings of terrorists in Pakistan, which the ministry of external affairs denied and termed as propaganda.