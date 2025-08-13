Army foils major infiltration bid linked to Pak's 'BAT' along LoC in J&K's Uri

The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday. Reports said that infiltration bid was carried out with the support of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) with a "strike by terrorists” along the Line of Control (LoC) near Tikka Post in the Uri sector. Indian Army jawans keep watch near the Line of Control (LoC), ahead of Independence Day in Uri sector of Baramulla district(PTI)

The attack, carried out in the Area of Responsibility (AOR) of 16 Sikh LI (09 Bihar Advance Party) and under the jurisdiction of Police Station Uri, led to the death of a soldiers, according to an indiatoday.in report, however, the same has yet to be confirmed by the Indian Army.

An exchange of fire was ongoing on Wednesday morning, officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

This comes a day after another soldier, Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, died while on operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district.

Mourning the loss of Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a post on X on Tuesday, "Chinar Corps deeply regret the loss of the precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi condoled the deaths of two jawans, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who were killed in Operation Kulgam during ongoing anti-terrorist operations in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff posted on X that General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, and all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces saluted the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Kashmir. They expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stated that they stood firmly by their side in that hour of grief.