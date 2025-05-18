Indian Army, J&K Police destroy remnants of 42 unexploded shells in Poonch

The Indian Army in coordination with local police officials, successfully conducted a controlled operation and destructed 42 unexploded shells in Poonch district, as per an official statement. Indian Army personnel safely destructed unexploded shells in Poonch after cross border shelling from Pakistan.(Shilpa Thakur)

The operation was conducted in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani of Poonch district. The shells were remnants of the recent cross-border shelling from Pakistan, which had caused a loss of life and property in the region.

Also Read: After India, Pakistan too may send MPs to other nations

Trained bomb disposal teams ensured the complete neutralization of all explosive remnants, the statement read.

As per the Army's statement, the operation was carried out with utmost precision, adhering to all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property.

Also Read: ‘220 million honourable Muslims in India’: Owaisi’s message to Turkey on backing Pakistan

They added that the proactive measures were a sign of the Army's continued commitment to safeguarding civilians in conflict zones and restoring normalcy to the vulnerable border regions.

At least 12 civilians were killed and 42 others injured after Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

Also Read: View: India was ready for round II, Pakistan begged US for intervention on May 10

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in the Pakistani shelling across the Union Territory.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

Shelling from Pakistan targeting border areas in India halted after the two countries reached a bilateral understanding on May 10, which paused all military action and firing.

The ceasefire came after four days of intense military confrontation between the two countries following India's Operation Sindoor military strikes on Pakistan terrorist targets in response to the Pahalgam terror attack which took place on April 22.

The Indian Army also stated on Sunday that the understanding between India and Pakistan to cease military hostilities is open-ended and does not have “an expiry date."