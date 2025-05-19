Indian Coast Guard's ‘Operation Olivia’ protects over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley Turtles

In a major boost to marine conservation, the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) annual mission 'Operation Olivia' helped protect a record of over 6.98 lakh Olive Ridley turtles nested at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha during February 2025. Indian Coast Guard and forest department officials release Olive Ridley turtles three Nautical miles off Dahanu Coast using an ICG Interceptor Craft.(@IndiaCoastGuard)

Conducted annually from November to May, Operation Olivia is an important initiative of the ICG aimed at ensuring safe nesting grounds for Olive Ridley turtles particularly at Gahirmatha Beach and surrounding coastal areas of Odisha, which see the arrival of over eight lakh turtles each year.

The record mass nesting at the Rushikulya river mouth in Odisha stands as a testament to the ICG's sustained efforts in safeguarding the endangered species through rigorous patrolling, aerial surveillance, and community engagement, a Defence Ministry release said.

It said that since the inception of Operation Olivia, ICG has carried out over 5,387 surface patrol sorties and 1,768 aerial surveillance missions, significantly reducing threats such as illegal fishing and habitat disruption.

During this period, 366 boats involved in illegal fishing were detained, reaffirming the ICG's strong enforcement role in protecting marine life. Apart from surveillance, ICG has actively worked with local fishing communities by promoting the use of Turtle Excluder Devices and partnering with NGOs through formal MoUs to support sustainable fishing practices and conservation education.

This milestone underscores the effectiveness of sustained conservation efforts and reaffirms the need for continued monitoring and adaptive strategies to support long-term marine sustainability, ICG said.

India's eastern coastline, particularly Gahirmatha Beach, Odisha, serves as a vital nesting ground for Olive Ridley Turtles, with over 8,00,000 turtles arriving annually. Threatened by illegal fishing, net entanglement, and habitat degradation, these species rely on ICG's vigilant enforcement and rescue operations to ensure their survival.