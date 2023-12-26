Indian diplomacy in 2023: How many countries PM Modi visited this year?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on foreign visits to 11 countries in 2023. Explore the details of all the international engagements of the prime minister here. Representative Image: PM Modi foreign visits.

Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with USA President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida during the Quad Leaders' Summit, in Hiroshima, Japan, May 20, 2023. (PTI)

PM Modi’s visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia (May 19 - May 25 )

PM Modi attended the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Japan's Hiroshima, marking India's consecutive invitations to the prestigious event.

Following the G7 Summit, PM Modi embarked on tour to Papua New Guinea, becoming the first visit by an Indian prime minister to this Indo-Pacific nation. During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi co-chaired the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit).

Subsequently, PM Modi, responding to an invitation from Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, travelled to Sydney. In Sydney, PM Modi interacted with the local Indian community at a spec event, alongside Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Moreover, during this community event, it was announced that the Harris Park area in Parramatta would be designated as ‘Little India’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden at White House Arrival Ceremony, in Washington, D.C.(ANI/PIB)

PM Modi’s visit to USA & Egypt (Jun 20 - Jun 25)

In June PM Modi undertook state visit to United States. Invited by US president Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, visit began in New York, where the prime minister led celebrations for the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

Following this, Modi travelled to Washington, receiving a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. A high-level dialogue with Biden took place, and a state dinner hosted by Bidens honoured PM Modi that evening.

At the invitation of Congressional leaders, including speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate speaker Charles Schumer, PM Modi addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22. On June 23, Vice president Kamala Harris and secretary of state Antony Blinken jointly hosted a luncheon for PM Modi.

Beyond official engagements, Modi had curated interactions with CEOs, professionals, and stakeholders, along with meetings with the Indian diaspora.

Subsequently, Modi travelled to Cairo for a state visit to Egypt at the invitation of president Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, who extended the invitation during his attendance at the Republic Day celebrations in January. In addition to talks with Sisi, Modi interacted with senior Egyptian dignitaries, prominent personalities, and the Indian community.

PM Modi in France.

PM Modi’s visit to France & UAE (Jul 13 - Jul 15 )

PM Modi visited France as the chief guest at Bastille Day military parade, a signal honour last extended to a foreign leader in 2017 when former US president Donald Trump visited. A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade, accompanied by three French-origin Rafale combat jets from the Indian Air Force.

Formal talks between Macron and Modi took place, followed by a state banquet and a private dinner hosted by the French president. Modi also met with French counterpart Élisabeth Borne and the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly. Interactions with the Indian diaspora, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent French personalities were part of the schedule.

From France, Modi traveled to Abu Dhabi in the UAE on July 15 for talks with president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, addressing global cooperation issues, especially in the context of the UAE's COP28 presidency and India's G20 presidency.

(FILES) (From L to R) President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a BRICS family photo during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on August 23, 2023.(AFP)

PM Modi’s visit to South Africa & Greece (Aug 22 - Aug 26 )

Next on the agenda was PM Modi's visit to South Africa where he attended BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

In Greece, PM Modi's official visit marked the first by an Indian premier in 40 years, focusing on upgrading the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo upon his arrival to attend the ASEAN Summit, in Jakarta. With India and ASEAN observing the 30th anniversary of their partnership in 2022, the Indian side has focused on increasing connectivity in the physical, digital and economic domains.(PTI)

PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia (Sep 6 - Sep 7 )

Moving on to September, PM Modi attended the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit at the invitation of Indonesian president Joko Widodo, just days before the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and European Council President Charles Michel at a high-level event on Green Credits Programme during the COP28, in UAE, Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (PTI)

PM Modi’s visit to Dubai (Nov 30 - Dec 1 )

In the later part of the year, PM Narendra Modi arrived in Dubai to take part in the World Climate Action Summit, a significant event held during the United Nations' Conference of the Parties on climate, known as COP28. The summit featured delegates from nearly 200 nations.

