Indian family stranded in Afghanistan hopes to leave soon

Around 150 kilometres from Kabul, Surbeer Singh, his wife, and their two daughters have taken refuge in a gurdwara in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province, which fell to the Taliban on August 12, as they hope to leave the country as soon as commercial flights resume operations.

People have been trying desperately to leave Afghanistan. Some have tried to flee the country as stowaways, either by clinging on the belly or the wheels of planes. At least three men were seen falling off a US military plane as it took off. An official from the US government told Reuters that their troops fired in the air to disperse people “trying to force their way onto a military flight evacuating the US diplomats and embassy staff.”

Singh said his family and five more Indians have been figuring ways to leave Ghazni since the Taliban took over Kabul this week. He told HT over the phone that there have been assurances but no help yet.

Taliban took over Ghazni after Governor Dawood Laghmani and his police chief surrendered. The road that connects Ghazni to Kabul has since been under the Taliban’s control.

“I have a small shop here in Naya Shahar area where I sold spices. There had been a talk among local shopkeepers that the Taliban are just a few kilometres away. Following this, I collected my belongings and along with my wife and daughters, we came to gurdwara last week,” said Singh.

“Canada has said it would be taking in 20,000 refugees. Sikh groups there have said that they would be sponsoring our travel and stay. Whatever flight, we are able to catch first, be it to Canada or India, we will try leaving.”

Singh said there has been firing at the Kabul airport as well. “So, it is better if we stay in the gurdwara rather than risk our lives by moving out or stay at the Kabul airport.”

Singh said the Taliban have taken over the Ghazni completely. “I happened to come across them few times in the last one month as I went to Kabul twice to renew my daughters’ visas. They did not do anything,” he said. “My Afghan partner in the business has been staying home since the Taliban takeover. He too fears coming out. There is a lull; everyone is staying inside as all fear for their lives.”

India has said it will repatriate India citizens and also the Afghan Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave Afghanistan.

The commercial operations from the Kabul airport have been suspended which has halted India’s repatriation efforts.

Singh shared videos of his stay in gurdwara in which Indians stranded there can be seen eating together. He said they stocked up ration at the gurdwara before the imminent Taliban take over. “There is a school run by the gurdwara which is connected through its rear. It has few toilets attached to it. We are using the same for now.”

Singh said Ghazni has over 200 Indians who want to leave the country. “I have been in constant touch with the Indian embassy in Kabul as well as with officials in New Delhi. They have been cooperative but for now, all are helpless... They are asking us not to worry and have said that they will soon make arrangements to get us back,” he said. “I have a large family back in Delhi. My sisters and mother must be really worried about us.”