e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

India second to US in requesting Facebook for users’ data

The Indian government sent Facebook 22,684 queries about users in the above mentioned period and the social networking giant provided data in 54 per cent of the request, according to Facebook’s Transparency Report.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:43 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
In the US, Facebook received 50,741 requests, representing an increase of 23 per cent more requests than last half, which is consistent with trends over time.
In the US, Facebook received 50,741 requests, representing an increase of 23 per cent more requests than last half, which is consistent with trends over time.(Reuters Photo)
         

The Indian government was second to the US in requesting Facebook for access to users’ data in the first six months of this year -- an increase of nearly 37 per cent from the second half (July-December period) last year.

The Indian government sent Facebook 22,684 queries about users in the above mentioned period and the social networking giant provided data in 54 per cent of the request, according to Facebook’s Transparency Report.

The US government sent Facebook total 50,741 requests about users’ data in the same period.

Globally, in the first half of 2019, government requests for user data increased by 16 per cent from 110,634 to 128,617.

“Of the total volume, the US continues to submit the largest number of requests, followed by India, the UK, Germany and France,” said Chris Sonderby, VP &amp; Deputy General Counsel, said in a statement on Thursday.

In the US, Facebook received 50,741 requests, representing an increase of 23 per cent more requests than last half, which is consistent with trends over time.

“We always scrutinise every government request we receive for account data to make sure it is legally valid. This is true no matter which government makes the request.

“If a request appears to be deficient or overly broad, we push back, and will fight in court, if necessary. We do not provide governments with a back doors’ to people’s information,” said Sonderby.

During the reporting period, the volume of content restrictions based on local law decreased globally by 50 per cent from 35,972 to 17,807.

“This decrease follows an unusual spike last half in which we restricted 16,600 items in India based on a Delhi High Court order. Of the total volume, 58 per cent of restrictions originated from Pakistan and Mexico,” said Facebook.

The company also identified 67 disruptions of Facebook services in 15 countries, compared to 53 disruptions in nine countries in the second half of 2018.

“During this reporting period, we took down 3,234,393 pieces of content based on 568,836 copyright reports, 255,222 pieces of content based on 96,501 trademark reports and 821,727 pieces of content based on 101,582 counterfeit reports,” informed Facebook.

tags
top news
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
No protection for women visiting Sabarimala temple: Kerala minister
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
Decision on extending odd-even in Delhi to be taken on Nov 18: Kejriwal
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
4-minute hearing, 10 notices and note on silence on CJI’s last day at work
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Next Maharashtra CM from Sena, decision on Congress joining govt soon: NCP
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ranbaxy case: SC holds Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
Ban ends today; Mumbai, India wait for Prithvi Shaw 2.0
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
‘Wife not home, come and cook’: Hostel warden calls girl student at midnight
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
PM Modi at BRICS summit: Terrorism caused $1 trillion loss to world economy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh liveMotichoor Chaknachoor movie reviewDeepika PadukoneDelhi Air QualitySabarimalaOdd-even in DelhiSachin Tendulkar

don't miss

latest news

India News