Indian households lack proper hand-wash facilities, shows data

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 03:30 IST

As the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases detected in India rises, experts have suggested frequent handwashing as an important precautionary measure. But getting people to follow this routine may not be very easy as a significant number of Indian households do not have adequate handwashing facilities, according to data from the National Family Health Survey (2015-16) .

The survey covered at least 600,000 households across India. Other than interviewing members of the households, the enumerators were tasked with seeing the place where members of the household most often wash their hands.

The enumerators could find a designated place for washing hands in about 97% of households surveyed but not all of them with adequate cleaning facilities. Water was not available in 14% of these households at the place where hands were washed. In urban areas, the share of such households was only 6% compared to 18% in rural areas. To be sure, among the households that had water, about 19% had no cleaning agent such as soap, ash, mud or sand.

Richer households have better cleaning facilities. The difference is quite significant – among the wealthiest 20% households in the country, water was not available at the place of washing hands in only 1% households, while among the poorest 20% households, water was not available in 32%.

As these figures vary with the class background of people, it also means that the poorer states of India have a higher share of households with poor handwashing facilities. The survey data shows that at least 40% households in Odisha and Jharkhand did not have water available at the place of washing hands, the highest among all states. Chandigarh and Punjab fared the best . In the national capital New Delhi, 9% households had no water available at the place of washing hands.