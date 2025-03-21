Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian leadership asked Tulsi Gabbard to act against secessionist elements: MEA

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 21, 2025 09:38 PM IST

Tulsi Gabbard travelled to India earlier this week to participate in a security conclave convened by NSA Ajit Doval and to speak at the Raisina Dialogue

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said the country’s top leadership had urged US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard to act against “secessionist elements” carrying out anti-India activities from American soil.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard addresses a gathering during Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard addresses a gathering during Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Gabbard travelled to India earlier this week to participate in a security conclave convened by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and to speak at the Raisina Dialogue, the country’s flagship conference on geopolitics. She was the first senior Trump administration official to visit India.

Gabbard held separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Doval.

“During her meetings with her interlocutors in India, on our side, we conveyed our concerns regarding anti-India elements, anti-India activities of secessionist elements. It is our expectation that the US side will take appropriate action in this regard,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing.

He was responding to a question on reports that Singh had raised with Gabbard India’s concerns at the activities of Khalistani separatist groups such as Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on American soil, and urged her to declare it as a designated terrorist entity.

Singh also informed Gabbard about SFJ’s alleged links with Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and its collaboration with Babbar Khalsa, a militant group, people familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson from the office of the DNI said on Thursday that Gabbard’s meetings in India focused on cooperation in intelligence-sharing, defence, counter-terrorism and trans-national threats.

Her visit to India highlighted the strong US-India relationship bolstered by the leadership of Modi and President Donald Trump, the DNI spokesperson said.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On