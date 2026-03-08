Indian national among two killed after projectile falls in Saudi residential area
The Saudi Civil Defense official, in a statement, said that the two killed include an Indian and a Bangladeshi national.
Two people were killed and 12 others injured after a projectile fell on a residential location in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, the Saudi authorities said.
The Saudi Civil Defense official, in a statement, said that the two killed include an Indian and a Bangladeshi national. The incident occurred earlier in the day when a projectile hit the residential compound in the Al-Kharj city.
“The official spokesperson for Civil Defense stated that Civil Defense responded to the fall of a military projectile on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate. The incident resulted in the death of two individuals of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities, and injuries to 12 Bangladeshi residents, in addition to material damage," the Saudi authorities said in a social media post.
The authorities are yet to release the identity of the victims. The Saudi spokesperson further said that the attempts to target civilian facilities constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
“The spokesperson stressed that attempts to target civilian facilities constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, adding that the approved procedures in such cases have been implemented,” it added.
India assures assistance to nationals in Saudi
India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan held a virtual interaction with representatives of the Indian community and reassured them of assistance following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran.
The diplomat reassured the community of the Embassy's readiness to extend all necessary assistance to Indian nationals in need, India in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X.
The Indian mission in Saudi Arabia also issued an advisory for its citizens to continue to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines and follow advisories issued by local authorities diligently.
“In view of the prevailing situation in the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to continue to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy,” the embassy said in a post on X.
It said that several airlines continue to operate from Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia to Indian citiees.
“Both Indian and Saudi carriers have resumed normal scheduled operations in Jeddah and Madinah. Indian nationals wishing to travel to India may avail of these flights, after checking availability,” it added.
