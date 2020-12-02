e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian Navy ensured deterrence against any misadventure by PLA navy: Vice Admiral Chawla

Indian Navy ensured deterrence against any misadventure by PLA navy: Vice Admiral Chawla

The vice admiral was responding to a query on whether there was a clamour for India to assert itself in seas during the tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh involving the troops of the two countries.

india Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kochi
Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command (SNC), presents Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) to Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti during Naval Investiture ceremony, in Kochi.
Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command (SNC), presents Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) to Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti during Naval Investiture ceremony, in Kochi.(PTI)
         

The Indian Navy did play a crucial role in preventing any misadventure by the Chinese Navy in the Indian Ocean Region during the peak of the border standoff between the two countries, a top Navy officer said on Wednesday.

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Naval Command, told a press conference here the Indian Navy ensured “deterrence” against any misadventure by the PLA navy in Indian Ocean Region at that time.

“I think the message has gone across to them very unambiguously that do not mess with us at sea and also at land for that matter,” he said.

The vice admiral was responding to a query on whether there was a clamour for India to assert itself in seas during the tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh involving the troops of the two countries.

Asked whether India continues to remain alert and collaborate with friendly neighbours and other navies operating in the region, he said, “the answer is very simple.

We are very strong.” “I don’t think that anybody can play a mischief at sea against India,” he said.

He said the Indian Navy is concentrating on further building its capabilities.

“Our forces have operational capabilities. We remain strong. We remain prepared...,” he said.

India and China have held eight rounds of high-level military talks till November during the over six month long tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh which also saw a bloody clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead, with the Chinese side also reportedly suffering casualties.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN, commission says in report to Congress
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
Cannot work with the party, says TMC rebel Adhikari after talks
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
Demolition row: Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, files caveat
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
‘Open competition’: Yogi Adityanath responds to Sena on Bollywood outreach
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In