Indian Navy helps fishing vessel with Pakistani crew in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy, responding to a distress call in Arabian Sea, provided urgent medical aid to an Iranian fishing vessel carrying 20 Pakistani crew members after one of its crew members nearly drowned. Indian Navy provides urgent medical aid to Iranian fishing vessel in Arabian Sea.(X/Indian Navy)

“In a swift response to a distress call, INS Sumedha mission deployed for antipiracy ops in the Arabian Sea provided critical medical assistance to an Iranian FV (with 20 Pakistani crew), for a near drowning case of one if its crew member,” the navy said in a statement on Saturday.

The patrol vessel INS Sumedha intercepted FV Al Rahmani in the early hours of April 30. A team of medical specialists from the ship boarded the vessel and provided immediate medical assistance to a crew member who was experiencing laboured breathing and active seizures..

"Post medical management, the patient was oriented, conscious and relieved clinically," it said.

“Relentless efforts by mission deployed units of Indian Navy symbolises its steadfast commitment towards safeguarding and assisting seafarers operating in the region,” the statement added.

In March, the Indian Navy successfully rescued the 23-member crew of an Iranian fishing vessel that had been hijacked by armed pirates near Somalia. The vessel, Al-Kambar 786, was seized by nine pirates southwest of Socotra, Yemen, in the Arabian Sea, on March 28.

Indian naval ships INS Sumedha and INS Trishul intervened, employing "intense coercive tactical measures" for over 12 hours, which led to the surrender of the pirates.

The captured pirates were brought to India to face charges under domestic laws against piracy. Meanwhile, the crew of 23 Pakistani nationals aboard the fishing vessel received medical checks and were declared safe to resume their fishing activities.