Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian Navy submarine collides with fishing vessel off Goa, 2 fishermen still missing

ByHT News Desk
Nov 22, 2024 02:58 PM IST

11 crew members were rescued and the search operation to find the two missing crew members is ongoing.

A fishing vessel collided with an Indian Navy submarine about 70 nautical miles off the Goa coast on Thursday evening, prompting a large-scale rescue operation to locate two missing crew members, reported news agency PTI.

Representational image: An Indian Navy submarine collided with a fishing boast off the coast of Goa(ANI)
Representational image: An Indian Navy submarine collided with a fishing boast off the coast of Goa(ANI)

"An Indian fishing vessel Marthoma with a crew of 13 reportedly collided with an Indian Naval unit on November 21 about 70 nm North West of Goa," an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

Also Read: 56 years on, Navy officer’s family are entitled for special pension, allowance

Eleven crew members were rescued, and the search operation to find the two missing crew members is ongoing and was being coordinated with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai. The Navy has ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

Also Read: Defence innovation in spotlight at Indian Navy seminar

A spokesperson from the Navy said additional assets, from the Coast Guard as well, were being mobilised and diverted to the area of the incident to help with the rescue efforts.

Also Read: India, Australia sign agreement on refuelling of military aircraft

The Navy deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft in the rescue mission.

The fishing vessel collided with a Scorpene class submarine - which is a crucial part of India's naval strength, capable of executing a wide range of functions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance.

It has superior stealth techniques and low noise levels, making it a deadly and precise weapon.

The cause of the collision between the submarine and fishing vessel is currently under investigation. The Indian Navy has not released further details on the condition of the two remaining crew members or the vessel's status.

In August this year, a fishing boat collided with a Sri Lankan naval vessel and one fisherman drowned, off the coast of Tamil Nadu.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On